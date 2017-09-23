Historic Columbus home participates in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day Live

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The doors to one of the oldest historic homes in Columbus were open today for free tours.

The Walker-Peters-Langdon House in the Historic Columbus District was built in 1828.

The Tour of today's home is participating in the Smithsonian magazine's Museum Day Live! for the first time.

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine.

Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket.

It's all to encourage people across the country to visit local museums.

Historic Columbus also had an open house for the Liberty, the Wynn House, and the Springer Opera House.

"Those are to encourage people to attend those for the public preservation grants where they will go in and actually vote for their favorite preservation project so we want them to come here and see where Columbus kind of started with its original city from the oldest house from 1828."

The historical site that receives the most votes will receive a preservation grant of up to $100,000.

