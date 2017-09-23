Historic Columbus home participates in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day Live

It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.More >>
It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.More >>
Nathan and Equisha Fraizer decided to pull their fourth-grade daughter Harmonie out of Reese Road Elementary after they say a conversation between Harmonies teacher and several students included racial slurs.More >>
Nathan and Equisha Fraizer decided to pull their fourth-grade daughter Harmonie out of Reese Road Elementary after they say a conversation between Harmonies teacher and several students included racial slurs.More >>
PAWS Humane is celebrating after finding a fur-ever home for long-term resident Fritos.More >>
PAWS Humane is celebrating after finding a fur-ever home for long-term resident Fritos.More >>
Paws Humane is temporarily sheltering animal evacuees from hurricane Irma.More >>
Paws Humane is temporarily sheltering animal evacuees from hurricane Irma.More >>
Phenix City police need your help identifying the two individuals you see here.More >>
Phenix City police need your help identifying the two individuals you see here.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
It's a show of American military might to North Korea _ the United States says it flew bombers and fighter escorts to the farthest point north of the Demilitarized Zone by any such American aircraft this century.More >>
It's a show of American military might to North Korea _ the United States says it flew bombers and fighter escorts to the farthest point north of the Demilitarized Zone by any such American aircraft this century.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>