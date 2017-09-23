Auburn City Commission approves 3 mobile food operations

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Food trucks have been a hit on auburn’s campus for a number of years, but they haven’t been allowed anywhere else, until now.

“We have had people wanting to set up mobile food vendor operations in the city for years no pun intended we didn’t have any vehicle to approve such activity,” says Forest Cotton Auburn’s City Planner. “We keep having people coming to the counter so we brought it back to the planning commission and they felt it was time to move forward on regulations for these operations.”

The City Commission decided to approve suggestions from the planning commission allowing three types of mobile food operations.

Food carts, similar to hotdog stands, traditional food trucks and food truck courts are all now allowed under city code.

A food truck court is like an outdoor food court where trucks gather and have tables, restrooms, and other amenities for guests.

Some restrictions have been placed on the vendors.

Mobile food vendors will not be able to operate within 200 feet of a brick and mortar restaurant without the consent of the business.

Restrictions are also in place governing how long the vendors can operate each day and in each location.

