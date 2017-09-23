Auburn City Commission approves 3 mobile food operations

It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.More >>
Food trucks have been a hit on auburn’s campus for a number of years, but they haven’t been allowed anywhere else, until now.More >>
Nathan and Equisha Fraizer decided to pull their fourth-grade daughter Harmonie out of Reese Road Elementary after they say a conversation between Harmonies teacher and several students included racial slurs.More >>
PAWS Humane is celebrating after finding a fur-ever home for long-term resident Fritos.More >>
Paws Humane is temporarily sheltering animal evacuees from hurricane Irma.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly BoboMore >>
