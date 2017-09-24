Opposing team's fans chant Lord's Prayer after loudspeaker prayer banned in AL county

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
A Fort Mitchell man has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Fort Mitchell man has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
Food trucks have been a hit on auburn’s campus for a number of years, but they haven’t been allowed anywhere else, until now.More >>
Food trucks have been a hit on auburn’s campus for a number of years, but they haven’t been allowed anywhere else, until now.More >>
It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.More >>
It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch on Pin Hook road.More >>
Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch on Pin Hook road.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
The world is safe for now, but things are supposed to get really bad in about a month.More >>
The world is safe for now, but things are supposed to get really bad in about a month.More >>