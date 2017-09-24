Fort Mitchell man dies in Russell County motorcycle crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A Fort Mitchell man has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 42-year-old Dustin Brede was killed when the 2010 Harley-Davidson he was driving left the roadway and hit an embankment. Brede was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Old Seale Highway near U.S. 431, approximately 14 miles south of Phenix City.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

