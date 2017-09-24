LaGrange police find missing boy - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange police find missing boy

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police have found a missing child.

Police were looking for 11-year-old Mason Allen who was last seen on Garfield Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

LaGrange police would like to thank the community for help spreading the word and finding Allen.

