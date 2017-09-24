LaGrange police looking for missing boy

Along with Sickle Cell Awareness Month, National Child Obesity Awareness and Suicide Awareness month, September also is a month for raising awareness for those recovering from addiction and mental issues.More >>
LaGrange police need your help finding a missing child.More >>
A Fort Mitchell man has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
