LaGrange police looking for missing boy

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police need your help finding a missing child.

They are looking for 11-year-old Mason Allen who was last seen on Garfield Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Allen was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and tan shorts. Mason is 4'11" tall and weighs 80 lbs.

If you have any information on Mason's location, call 911 immediately.

