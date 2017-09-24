Inside look at Auburn University's Museum of Natural History

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Hidden on the campus of Auburn University is the Auburn Museum of Natural History.

Unlike in the movies, the exhibits don’t come alive at night, but the information that they provide gives new light to the understanding of the natural world.

Jon Armbruster is the museum director.

“We have about two million specimens spread across multiple collections,” says Armbruster.

The collections range from marine life to snakes to foxes and skunks.

“It is for a lot of research. We are getting into some displays, but it is mainly research,” says Armbruster.

Several discoveries have been made by the staff at the museum including a new type of fish named after a “Star Wars” character.

The museum is also home to a dinosaur egg and the world’s largest collected electric eel.

Community members can tour the museum on the first Wednesday of each month. To register for a tour, you can visit the museum website here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.