AL Gov. Ivey declares last week in September "Family Week"

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – This week you might find more Alabama families out and about together, that's because Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring the last week of September "Family Week."

Governor Ivey signed the declaration last month hoping more families would get back to their foundation.

Tonya Moody is an at home mother who spends 5 days out of the week with her kids and says the time spent helps with her family dynamic and the development of her kids.

“When you're together doing things together you have a closer bond. The time spent together going to church Sundays and Wednesdays and doing ball on Tuesdays and Thursdays and sometimes Saturdays,” said Moody.

Governor Ivey says Family Week is more than just having a good time and getting together, it's about creating a healthy lifestyle for kids and their development.

According to research, kids who spend a significant time with their parents and family members decrease their chances of being at risk of suicides, school dropouts, drug abuse, teen pregnancies, and incarceration.

