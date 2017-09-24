2017 Mogadishu Mile commemorates 24 years since the Battle of Mogadishu

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Mogadishu Mile 5K and Memorial Mile will take place in Uptown Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Participants run alongside actual members of Task Force Ranger as a tribute to those lost but never forgotten.

Proceeds from the Columbus event will benefit the 2nd H.O.O.A.H chapter of Georgia.

The September 30th event will be comprised of multiple components:

Memorial Mile walk in which people will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the heroes lost as well as reflect on the mile movement the soldiers of Task Force Ranger were forced to complete without the support and with very little ammunition. Participants will experience the memorial tributes and the battle’s timeline.

The 5k race will be timed, culminating in an awards ceremony.

Concert by Country Artist Brandon Holden immediately following the awards ceremony.

Brantley Photography Interactive Photobooth will be set up throughout the event to take one of a kind images with interactive custom Mogadishu Mile Memorial 5K graphics.

Vendor tents will give participants and supporters a chance to see the great products and companies who are supporting the event and support our Troops.

EVENT DETAILS: Mogadishu Mile Memorial 5K on Saturday, September 30th

5:30 p.m. Welcome/Introductions/National Anthem

5:35 p.m. Memorial Mile

6:15 p.m. Welcome/introductions

6:20 p.m. 5K Start

7:15 p.m. Awards sponsored by Liberty Utilities

7:30 p.m. Concert Starts

Register to participate, sponsor, make a donation, volunteer or spread the word. Learn more about the event and how to help by clicking here.

The Mogadishu Mile refers to a route that was run by American Rangers and Delta Force soldiers from a helicopter crash site to an appointed rally point held by the 10th Mountain Division on National Street during the Battle of Mogadishu on October 4, 1993.

The Americans involved were part of Task Force Ranger, an attempt to eradicate Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

Originally, they were supposed to take cover by running alongside a convoy of Humvees and armored personnel carriers, however, when the convoy failed to understand the vehicles were needed for cover, they left them and the soldiers were forced to run without support and with very little ammunition.

