"Doing Business Across the River" workshop underway Tuesday

Consultants are gearing up for a workshop to help business owners expand their operations across state lines.

The “Doing Business Across the River Workshop” will take place Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Idle Hour Community Center in Phenix City, AL.

Accountants, attorneys, and other advisers will be on site to consult with business owners about operating in Georgia.

Admission is $25. To register for the workshop, click here.

