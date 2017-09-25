"Doing Business Across the River" workshop underway Tuesday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

"Doing Business Across the River" workshop underway Tuesday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: georgiasbdc.org) (Source: georgiasbdc.org)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Consultants are gearing up for a workshop to help business owners expand their operations across state lines.

The “Doing Business Across the River Workshop” will take place Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Idle Hour Community Center in Phenix City, AL.

Accountants, attorneys, and other advisers will be on site to consult with business owners about operating in Georgia. 

Admission is $25. To register for the workshop, click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly