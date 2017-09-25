FIRST TO ALERT: Afternoon highs are running well above average this week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new work week will bring another few days of above-average temperatures with highs running near 90 and overnight lows near 70. This forecast sticks with us through Friday. Average temperatures for this time of year are mid 80s for highs and mid 60s for lows. Today will see a partly cloudy sky but you can expect a bit more sunshine for the remainder of the week.

As we get closer to the weekend a cold front will approach the southeast which will increase our rain chance for Saturday and Sunday (10% at best). The biggest change will be the temperatures. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s with overnights in the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Going into next week temperatures stay near average with a 20% rain coverage working back in.

Maria and Lee continue to turn in the Atlantic as category 1 hurricanes. They do not pose a threat to the Chattahoochee Valley but Maria will bring some tropical storm conditions to the North Carolina coast over the coming days.

