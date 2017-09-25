Fortson Road closure underway Tuesday

A portion of Fortson Road in Columbus will close tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Repairs will be made to part of the road located north of Woolridge and Almond Roads.

Repairs are expected to be completed no later than Thursday afternoon. Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Parkway along Wooldridge and Almond roads until the completion.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.