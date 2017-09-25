Portion of Fortson Road closed Tuesday for repairs

Parents and students at Smiths Station High School are talking to religious leaders Monday night about moving forward with public prayer after the recent controversy surrounding high school football games.More >>
The donations are now in for the WXTX Fox 54 relief drive for Hurricane Harvey victims and we would like to give a big thank you to our viewers who donated.More >>
LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar will be honored in Washington, D.C. for his exceptional strength, courage and compassion when confronted by the forces of hate.More >>
Columbus State University partnered with Georgia Probe to host a state-wide college fair allowing students to visit with many colleges statewide and even school from Alabama.More >>
This week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
A sports bar in Denham Springs has announced that until further notice, they will not be broadcasting any NFL games after dozens of players kneeled during the National Anthem Sunday.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
