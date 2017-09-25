Markale Hart murder trial moved back to Dec. 4

The District Attorney confirms that the murder trial in connection to an Auburn football player has been rescheduled.More >>
A portion of Fortson Road in Columbus will close tomorrow at 8 a.m. Repairs will be made to part of the road located north of Woolridge and Almond Roads.More >>
An intersection in Opelika will be closed as of Monday, as construction to complete a roundabout begins.More >>
The Mogadishu Mile 5K and Memorial Mile will take place in Uptown Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 30. Participants run alongside actual members of Task Force Ranger as a tribute to those lost but never forgotten.More >>
Consultants are gearing up for a workshop to help business owners expand their operations across state lines.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
Childress said he told his team that "anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."More >>
