Markale Hart murder trial moved back to Dec. 4

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The District Attorney confirms that the murder trial in connection to an Auburn football player has been rescheduled.

Markale Hart is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jake Mitchell in December 2014 at the Tiger Lodge Apartments.

Hart has been charged with murder.

