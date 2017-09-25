Markale Hart murder trial moved back to Dec. 4 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Markale Hart murder trial moved back to Dec. 4

By Parker Branton, Reporter
Markale Hart mugshot from December 2014. (Source: Auburn Police Department) Markale Hart mugshot from December 2014. (Source: Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The District Attorney confirms that the murder trial in connection to an Auburn football player has been rescheduled.  

Markale Hart is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jake Mitchell in December 2014 at the Tiger Lodge Apartments.

Hart has been charged with murder.

