Instacart to delivery groceries in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There is a new convenient way you can get groceries delivered right to your doorstep in Columbus.

Instacart provides groceries in as little as an hour through your favorite local stores.

This program will launch in Columbus starting Sept. 28 through local stores including Publix, CVS, and Petco.

Instacart offers same day deliveries and covers more than 77,000 households including Columbus, Cusseta, Bibb City, Weracoba Heights and Cataula.

