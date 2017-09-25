Instacart to delivery groceries in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There is a new convenient way Columbus residents can get groceries delivered right to your door step.More >>
The District Attorney confirms that the murder trial in connection to an Auburn football player has been rescheduled.More >>
A portion of Fortson Road in Columbus will close tomorrow at 8 a.m. Repairs will be made to part of the road located north of Woolridge and Almond Roads.More >>
An intersection in Opelika will be closed as of Monday, as construction to complete a roundabout begins.More >>
The Mogadishu Mile 5K and Memorial Mile will take place in Uptown Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 30. Participants run alongside actual members of Task Force Ranger as a tribute to those lost but never forgotten.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
