Uptown Columbus to host its annual Beer and Wine Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Beer connoisseurs rejoice! Uptown Columbus is hosting its 8th annual Uptown Beer and Wine Festival which will feature more than 100 craft beers.

The Uptown Beer and Wine Festival is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Tap and Rankin Courtyard.

During the event, craft beer lovers may sample more than 100 craft beers from all over the U.S. while listening to music. There will also be an opportunity for SEC fans to watch the game at The Tap or in the Livery.

Tickets may be purchased at the Springer Opera House Box Office. Regular entry costs $35 through Sept. 17.

Tickets purchased after Sept. 17 or at the gate are $45. Designated driver tickets are available for $10.

To purchase tickets click here.

