Lee Co. District Attorney educating Auburn University following - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lee Co. District Attorney educating Auburn University following rape incident

By Parker Branton, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM) (Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM)

The Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is going to Auburn University sororities to educate students on sexual assault after a student was allegedly raped by a Tiger Transit bus driver. 

He is also prosecuting Tony Patillo, 51, and James Johnson Jr. and they could face life in prison if convicted.

News Leader 9's Parker Branton will have the story starting on the news at 5p/4c.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly