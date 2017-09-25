Lee Co. District Attorney educating Auburn University following rape incident

The Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is going to Auburn University sororities to educate students on sexual assault after a student was allegedly raped by a Tiger Transit bus driver.

He is also prosecuting Tony Patillo, 51, and James Johnson Jr. and they could face life in prison if convicted.

