Lee County District Attorney educates Auburn University after rape incident

The Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is going to Auburn University sororities to educate students on sexual assault after a student was allegedly raped by a Tiger Transit bus driver.

He is also prosecuting Tony Patillo, 51, and James Johnson Jr. They could face life in prison if convicted.

Auburn University says they will now have security personnel on the bus at all times.

The Lee County district attorney says he is filing a new motion to have Patillo tested for sexually transmitted diseases and he’s wanting to bring awareness to students at Auburn.

"If I'm going to talk to them I might as well reach as big an audience as I can I reached out to their sororities and I got on board to talk to them about what happened not getting into a lot of facts but just using this as an opportunity because right now everyone is hyper-aware of whats going on but just talking to them about vigilance and awareness as they are walking around campus and downtown Auburn," says Hughes.

A preliminary hearing for Patillo is scheduled for October 17. Johnson Jr. has not requested a hearing and has 30 days from his arrest date to do so.

