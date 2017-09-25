Muscogee County tax bills to be mailed out this week - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee County tax bills to be mailed out this week

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Tax bills are slated to be mailed out this week in Muscogee County. 

The bills include assessments for residential and commercial properties.

The board of tax assessor's meeting was held Monday morning. 

The board says so far more than 3,800 properties have received reduced bills while more than 1,700 properties were recommended for no change and 715 appeals expired. 

This comes on the heels of a huge tax controversy regarding increased property taxes for the 2017 digest.

