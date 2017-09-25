City of Eufaula's stolen storage building found... the repo man took it

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Officials were searching for the person responsible for stealing Eufaula’s city storage building, but it was just a big misunderstanding.

On Monday, the Mayor of Eufaula Jack Tibbs posted on Facebook that the storage building located beside the walking trail was stolen between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Later on, Tibbs posted again on Facebook saying apparently a repo company got our building by mistake. It has been found and soon to be returned.

The mayor goes on to tell folks if you own a building looking like this and are behind on the payments, you may want to write a check.

