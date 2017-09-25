Eufaula mayor asking public's help for city's stolen storage building

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for stealing Eufaula’s city storage building.

On Monday, the Mayor of Eufaula Jack Tibbs posted on Facebook that the storage building located beside the walking trail was stolen between 10:30 a.m. ad noon.

If you were on the trail or passing and noticed anyone in that area please call police at (334) 687-1200 or City Hall at (334) 688-2000.

