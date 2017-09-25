SEGMENT: Common consumer myths and facts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Myths versus facts— we discuss some common myths among consumers and the actual truth.

President and CEO of the Central Georgia Better Business Bureau Kelvin Collins discussed some of these.

Watch the video above to learn the answers to the following questions:

True or False: You have the right to a store refund if you request one. True or False: When you receive an "Awards Notification" in the mail, that is verification that you have won a great prize. True or False: A contract made over the phone to purchase magazines is not a binding contract because you do not sign anything. True or False: If you receive a package delivered to your home or business that you did not order, you must either pay for it or pay to ship it back to the company.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.