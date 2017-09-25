Parents, students meet after football pregame prayer controversy at AL high school

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Parents and students at Smiths Station High School are talking to religious leaders Monday night about moving forward with public prayer after the recent controversy surrounding high school football games.

A group called the Christian Coalition of Alabama is inviting Smiths Station High School families at a youth ministry building. The goal— effectively respond to what some are calling outside influence.

The Lee County School System received a letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation saying a member of the school community that attended the Smiths Station-Opelika game was offended after hearing a student-led prayer and is threatening to sue.

Since this announcement, visitors from other county high schools have shown their support to Smith Station students by leading their own prayer during this Friday's game.

According to the Freedom from Religion Foundation, this goes back to the issue of prayer at a public school and what they call the "sponsorship" of religious messages at athletic events.

A GoFundMe has been created to purchase a Lord’s Prayer sign to put up in the city of Smiths Station, but the location has not been determined.

The Lee County School Board does not allow ads with religious organizations inside the stadium.

The Lord’s Prayer t-shirts are also being sold.

