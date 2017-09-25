Liberia's first female president coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Later this week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.

President Sirleaf will be on Wednesday, September 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Midtown Medical Center Conference Center to speak to leaders and staff.

President Sirleaf is the first democratically-elected female president of an African country and is also a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

She is the mother to Dr. James Sirleaf, who is the medical director of the Emergency Department at Midtown Medical Center.

Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre will be presenting President Sirleaf with a key to the city and she will also receive many other gifts and tributes to take back to Liberia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.