Liberia's first female president visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making her way around Columbus Wednesday.

She became an honorary citizen of Georgia, announced Wednesday morning at the Medical Center.

President Sirleaf is the first democratically-elected female president of an African country and is also a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

She is the mother to Dr. James Sirleaf, who is the medical director of the Emergency Department at Midtown Medical Center.

At Noon ET, President Sirleaf will visit St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus to speak with students in grades 5-12. The focus of her speech will be women in power. Two of Sirleaf's grandchildren attend St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School and will be in attendance to hear their grandmother's talk.

Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre will be presenting President Sirleaf with a key to the city and she will also receive many other gifts and tributes to take back to Liberia.

