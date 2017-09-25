Columbus State University, Georgia Probe host statewide college fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University partnered with Georgia Probe to host a state-wide college fair allowing students to visit with many colleges statewide and even school from Alabama.

The purpose of the job fair was to allow students the opportunity to visit with whatever college best fits them so that they can graduate in two to four years.

“The opportunity to find colleges that fit them and for them to be able to get more information on the admissions process and about colleges and hopefully they can go to college whether it’s for two to four years,” said Columbus State University’s Executive Director of Admissions Gary Bush.

This is an annual event usually happening in September. Over 70 colleges were in attendance.

Universities like Auburn, Georgia Tech, Perdue, UGA, Alabama were in attendance. The event was held at CSU's Cunningham Conference Center.

