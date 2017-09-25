Fox 54 relief drive for Harvey victims donations en route to Tex - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fox 54 relief drive for Harvey victims donations en route to Texas

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(WTVM/WXTX) – The donations are now in for the WXTX Fox 54 relief drive for Hurricane Harvey victims and we would like to give a big thank you to our viewers who donated.

Through generous donations, a total of 22,000 pounds of items were collected and are now en route to Texas by three trucks.

Northside High School, AT&T on Warm Springs, Reece Elementary, and Brewer Elementary brought in some of the bigger donations.

