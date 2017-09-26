LaGrange police search for 2 men suspected of credit card fraud - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange police search for 2 men suspected of credit card fraud

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

LaGrange police are searching for two men suspected of credit card fraud.

The suspects are accused of making a purchase with a stolen credit card. The LaGrange Police Department has released footage of the suspects purchasing items at a Champs Sports store.

If you recognize these men, please call LaGrange police at 706-883-2620. 

