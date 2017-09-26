Railroad work closes York Avenue in Opelika - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

A portion of a roadway in West Opelika will be closed to traffic Tuesday.

York Avenue between Long Street and Montgomery Street will be closed while crews perform work on the railroad adjacent to the street. The area is expected to reopen Tuesday night.

Alternate routes should be taken until the work has been completed. 

