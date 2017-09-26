Alabama special election Senate voting times

Voters will have 12 hours to cast ballots Tuesday in the Alabama special election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time. County polls in the Eastern time zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., which is when residents of Phenix City should plan to vote.

You must be registered to vote before heading to a polling location.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.