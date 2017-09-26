AFFIDAVIT: Auburn Assoc. basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe. This is a developing story; check back for more updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for two men at the center of a fraud investigation.
Columbus State University partnered with Georgia Probe to host a state-wide college fair allowing students to visit with many colleges statewide and even school from Alabama.
A portion of Fortson Road in Columbus will close Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. Repairs will be made to part of the road located north of Woolridge and Almond Roads.
This week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
Angel Stewart faces serious charges over what she described to be a prank. Charges include abuse of corpse and harassment.
