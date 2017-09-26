AU suspends assistant basketball coach after being charged in federal bribery probe

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University has released a statement after the assistant head basketball coach, Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery probe.

Person was among 10 people charged with fraud and corruption including four college basketball coaches, managers and financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

Auburn University released the following statement on this incident:

“This morning’s news is shocking. We are saddened, angry and disappointed. We have suspended Coach Person without pay effective immediately. We are committed to playing by the rules, and that’s what we expect from our coaches. In the meantime, Auburn is working closely with law enforcement, and we will help them in their investigation in any way we can.”

According to the affidavit, around Sept. 2016 until Sept. 2017 Person willfully and knowingly committed wire fraud after needing $60,000 in exchange for directing student-athletes to a financial advisor and business manager, who remains a confidential source for the government.

In 2016, Rashan Michel, a former NCAA and NBA official and owner of a suit company, connected with Person who agreed to direct the men's basketball team at Auburn to retain services of the financial advisor and Michel's services as a suit maker.

Michel told the financial advisor and business manager that Person needed a loan for $60,000 and that he would have three or four pro athletes come out a year.

On Nov. 29,2016, Person accepted $50,000 in bribe payments.

