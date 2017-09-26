AFFIDAVIT: Auburn Assoc. basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn's Associate Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery probe.

Person was among 10 people charged with fraud and corruption including four college basketball coaches, managers and financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

According to the affidavit, around Sept. 2016 until Sept. 2017 Person willfully and knowingly committed wire fraud after needing $60,000 in exchange for directing student-athletes to a financial advisor and business manager, who remains a confidential source for the government.

In 2016, Rashan Michel, a former NCAA and NBA official and owner of a suit company, connected with Person who agreed to direct the men's basketball team at Auburn to retain services of the financial advisor and Michel's services as a suit maker.

Michel told the financial advisor and business manager that Person needed a loan for $60,000 and that he would have three or four pro athletes come out a year.

On Nov. 29,2016, Person accepted $50,000 in bribe payments.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southers District of New York will host a press conference at noon to announce the charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball.

