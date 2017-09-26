Man accused of killing Phenix City teen gets $1M bond

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A man charged with the murder of a Phenix City teenager declined his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Stephen Williams is accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter on 8th Street in Phenix City July 28.

Williams was captured in metro Atlanta two weeks later.

The judge gave Williams a $1 million bond.

His case now goes to a grand jury.

