GUEST SEGMENT: Dr. Steven Leichter talks public awareness of diabetes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Diabetes is considered the third largest public health problem in the U.S.

Cure Diabetes Week has kicked off in Columbus and the goal this week is to get the best information out on type one diabetes and ultimately find a cure.

Someone who continues to be instrumental in that effort is Dr. Steven Leichter, President and Senior Physician of Endocrine Consultants in Columbus.

Dr. Leichter, says we are closer than where we started to find the cure for diabetes.

