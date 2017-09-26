Muscogee County School District's SAT scores higher than state average

This week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.More >>
The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time the district has surpassed the state average score.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe.More >>
A man charged with the murder of a Phenix City teenager declined his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for two men at the center of a fraud investigation.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
