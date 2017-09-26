Muscogee County School District's SAT scores higher than state average

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time, the district has surpassed the state average score.

The average SAT score from MCSD is 1051, just one point above the state average and just 10 points behind the national average.

The redesigned SAT features items to test higher-level logic and reasoning skills in reading, writing, and math, and a different scoring scale from previous versions.

“We are pleased to see the continued improvement on this college-readiness indicator in light of the test’s more rigorous design… pleased that our district’s composite score surpassed that of the state for the first time since district records have been recorded and continue the trend of closing the gap with the nation,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Each year, there is a different pool of students who take the SAT, which makes it difficult to draw a comparison from one year to the next.

Below is a breakdown of schools in the Muscogee County School district and a breakdown by subject.

