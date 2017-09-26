Roy Moore wins Alabama U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff

Roy Moore will go on to face Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12 special election.(Source: WTVM)

(WTVM) – The Republican voters in Alabama have spoken Tuesday night as Roy Moore has been declared the winner over Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP runoff election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

Moore and Strange have captured the nation's attention as big names have been brought into campaign and support as both fight to see their campaigns move on to the general election in December.

Moore will go on to face Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12 special election.

Throughout the campaign, Moore argued the election was an opportunity to send a message to the "elite Washington establishment" that he said was trying to influence the race.

In our exclusive Raycom Media poll taken last week, Roy Moore had a 6-point lead over Strange.

Roy Moore has released a statement on Twitter following his win over Sen. Luther Strange.

CONSERVATIVE VICTORY HAS COME TO #ALSEN!



Because of you, tonight, the establishment has been DEFEATED in Alabama!



THANK YOU! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 27, 2017

Sen. Luther Strange released a statement saying he will continue to serve the people of Alabama for what time he has left in office.

"From the beginning of this campaign, my priority has been serving the people of Alabama. Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks. Melissa and I appreciate the many devoted friends and family who have supported us over the past months, the many Alabamians who have given us a warm welcome in every corner of the state, and the brigade of volunteers who left it all out on the field in this campaign. I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions. I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America."

Governor Kay Ivey has released a statement on the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff:

“One of my first acts as governor was to move the special election date so it was held in compliance with the law. Now the people have had their say. Republican voters chose their nominee for the United States Senate. I encourage all Alabamians to vote in the general election scheduled for December 12, 2017. I appreciate Senator Luther Strange’s years of dedicated service to our state and thank him for his unwavering commitment to Alabama. Congratulations are also due to Roy Moore on his win, and I look forward to supporting him as our party’s nominee.”

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to Moore around 10 p.m. ET.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Democratic candidate Doug Jones released the following statement on Twitter regarding the GOP runoff results.

Here is the statement (in two parts) from Dem. candidate Doug Jones pic.twitter.com/zvtiWiIGcH — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 27, 2017

Senate profile: Roy Moore

If you know Alabama politics, you know Roy Moore has been in the forefront for almost two decades now. Moore is originally from Gadsden and served in the U.S. Army after graduating from West Point in 1969.

As he points out in this campaign ad, he commanded a military police unit in Vietnam, left the Army as a captain in 1974 and went to law school at the University of Alabama.

Moore entered politics in the 80's when he ran for, but lost several races for judge positions in Etowah County. In 1992, he was appointed as an Etowah County circuit judge, then won a term of his own two years later.

Even then, religion was a part of Moore's courtroom, and the ACLU had a close eye on his dealings, filing suits against his use of prayer and a ten commandments monument.

In 2000, Moore was elected to be the chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, after campaigning heavily on religious messages and anti-gay sentiments. In 2001, he installed a massive granite display of the Ten Commandments in the state judicial building.

After several lawsuits, Moore was ordered to remove the monument. He refused and was booted from office in 2003 for defying a federal order. Moore continued to be visible in Alabama politics, with unsuccessful runs for Governor in 2006 and 2010.

In 2012, he ran for his old position as Alabama's Chief Justice and won with 52 percent of the vote. But, Moore's tenure was again cut short and he was suspended from office.

This time, it was after he ordered probate judges to ignore the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage in 2015. He lost several appeals before resigning the job to run for Senate in April.

Senate Profile: Luther Strange

Luther Strange used a career as a lobbyist as a springboard into Alabama politics. Strange is originally from Birmingham and lived in Sylacauga and Homewood growing up.

He represented natural gas companies and was later a lobbyist for offshore drilling companies in Washington.

Strange's first political campaign was in 2006 when he ran for lieutenant governor. He won a hotly contested Republican primary but lost to Jim Folsom Jr. in November. In 2010, Strange surprised a lot of people when he easily defeated long-time Attorney General Troy King in the Republican primary.

He cruised to victory in November and had no issues winning re-election in 2014. Strange's biggest case as attorney general was dealing with the fallout from the BP oil spill. He helped win the case and bring in a massive settlement for Alabama and other gulf coast states.

But, Strange may best be known for how his office handled two political scandals. First, the prosecution and removal of former house speaker Mike Hubbard in 2016. Then, the investigation into former Governor Robert Bentley that forced him to resign earlier this year. Strange personally recused himself from both cases. In February of this year, Strange was appointed to fill Alabama's vacant Senate seat. Some critics said it was suspicious that Governor Bentley would appoint a person in charge of the office investigating him.

Strange has strongly denied any wrongdoing and made it clear he was going to run for the seat on his own even if he wasn't appointed.

Cross-over voting and the December General election

Cross-over voting is illegal now in Alabama. That means, if you voted in the Democratic primary in August, you cannot vote today in the Republican runoff.

Every registered voter can vote in the General election on Tuesday, December 12.

