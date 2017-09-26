House of Heroes renovate homes for military, law enforcement officers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Volunteers from Columbus State University and Headquarter Nissan came together Tuesday to "be a hero for a hero" by helping do yard work and home repairs for military and law enforcement veterans.

The project is part of the heart of serving campaign.

One of the recipients was Paul Wilson who served 4 years in the U.S. Army as military police and 15 years in law enforcement.

In 2001, Wilson was involved in an on-duty vehicle accident forcing him to medically retire from the military due to the severity of his injuries.

Because of the injuries and failing health, Wilson is thankful for the help of volunteers to maintain his home.

Mr. Wilson says he very touched about all the work the volunteers have done.

“When they told me what they going to do I started crying like a baby. I meant that much to me,” said HOH recipient Paul Wilson.

The mission of House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. is to recognize and honor military and public safety veterans and their spouses who have served our country faithfully and sacrificially.

The goal of the Heart of Serving Campaign is to complete 40 homes.

