Auburn students, President sound off on alleged incident involving basketball coach

Tuesday marks Special Election Day as Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange fight for the GOP nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race.More >>
Tuesday marks Special Election Day as Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange fight for the GOP nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University and Headquarter Nissan came together Tuesday to "be a hero for a hero" by helping do yard work and home repairs for military and law enforcement veterans.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University and Headquarter Nissan came together Tuesday to "be a hero for a hero" by helping do yard work and home repairs for military and law enforcement veterans.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time the district has surpassed the state average score.More >>
The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time the district has surpassed the state average score.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>