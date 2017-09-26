Auburn students, President sound off on alleged incident involving basketball coach

Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person.

Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through. Person is accused of receiving more than $91,000 in bribes to use his coaching influence over high-profile student-athletes at Auburn who had the potential to get recruited by the NBA.

Auburn President Steven Leath tweeting Tuesday, “This morning’s news is shocking we are saddened, angry and disappointed.” Students say they can’t seem to catch a break following a quarterback being kicked off the team and other past incidents

A number of tweets from Auburn University president following Chuck Person incident unfolding: pic.twitter.com/skk5AYsHAU — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 26, 2017

“This is just another scandal on Jay Jacobs’ watch I think it’s time for him to go,” says one Auburn student. “It’s just not ethical,” says another.

Auburn University responding to the alleged incident in a statement saying: “This morning’s news is shocking. We are saddened, angry and disappointed. We have suspended coach person without pay effective immediately. We are committed to playing by the rules, and that’s what we expect from our coaches. in the meantime, Auburn is working closely with law enforcement, and we will help them in their investigation in any way we can."

Statement from Auburn University on Chuck Person being charged in bribery incident. pic.twitter.com/96GJPXi7IG — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 26, 2017

Disappointed fans as basketball season is just around the corner.

“We are trying to rebuild a program and you have people like this that want to push it back further– it’s just frustrating,” says an Auburn student.

