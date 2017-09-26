Inside the Huddle: Opelika's Jamias Presley leads solid defense

Just ask Opelika’s opponents how good their defense is.

They haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game all season long.

This week they’ll need a solid defense against a very good Central offense.

They’ll look to their leaders like defensive back Jamias Presley to help them do just that.

Opelika coach Caleb Ross describes Presley as “a business guy.”

“When guys are around him, he raises their expectation level, ” Ross said.

Instead of a suit and tie, he puts on the pads and cleats. During the week, his office is the weight room. His competitive nature drives him to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I like to make sure everybody knows what to do because if we’re not doing the right thing, they score, they win,” Presley said. “I don’t like that. I don’t like to lose.”

On the field, Jamias has a boss mentality that any coach would want.

“I don’t want anybody to score,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to get a first down, period. I take it personally like ‘you want to play us, and you think you’re going to beat us?’”

He doesn’t knock off early on Fridays. He puts in extra work on special teams and has been a threat returning punts this season.

“Every week he’s a guy that makes things happen,” Ross said. “Like I said, he’s rock steady back there. He’s the leader of our team.”

There are no coworker complaints either. Presley’s teammates value the leadership he brings to the rest of the Bulldogs.

“I’m just glad I get to play with him because sometimes I get down, he helps me up,” teammate and fellow defensive back Justin Lewis said.

“To have a great football team you’ve got to have leadership, and it can’t be all coach driven and it’s guys like Jamias Presley that you’ve got to lean on,” Ross said.

Opelika’s business this season: defense and thanks to guys like Jamias, so far business is good.

