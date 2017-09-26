Inside the Huddle: Opelika's Jamias Presley leads solid defense

Just ask Opelika’s opponents how good their defense is. They haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game all season long.More >>
Central’s riding a wave of success. They’ve got an undefeated record and only one game where they were challenged for four quarters. They may get another challenge this Friday when Opelika comes to town.More >>
They're two of the elite programs in the state of Alabama. Opelika and Central collide once again and it's the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe.More >>
