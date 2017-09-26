All-Access: Central Red Devils

Central’s riding a wave of success. They’ve got an undefeated record and only one game where they were challenged for four quarters.

They may get another challenge this Friday when Opelika comes to town.

We go All-Access with Central coach Jamey DuBose as he prepares the Red Devils for this tough non-region showdown.

