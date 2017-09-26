A gourmet celebration of healthy dining

The Republican voters in Alabama have spoken Tuesday night as Roy Moore has been declared the winner over Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP runoff election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The Republican voters in Alabama have spoken Tuesday night as Roy Moore has been declared the winner over Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP runoff election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University and Headquarter Nissan came together Tuesday to "be a hero for a hero" by helping do yard work and home repairs for military and law enforcement veterans.More >>
Volunteers from Columbus State University and Headquarter Nissan came together Tuesday to "be a hero for a hero" by helping do yard work and home repairs for military and law enforcement veterans.More >>
A gourmet dinner with a focus on healthy eating was held at the Rivermill Event Center Tuesday night all part of "Cure Diabetes Week" in Columbus.More >>
A gourmet dinner with a focus on healthy eating was held at the Rivermill Event Center Tuesday night all part of "Cure Diabetes Week" in Columbus.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time the district has surpassed the state average score.More >>
The SAT results for the Muscogee County School District have been released and for the first time the district has surpassed the state average score.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>