A gourmet celebration of healthy dining

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A gourmet dinner with a focus on healthy eating was held at the Rivermill Event Center Tuesday night all part of "Cure Diabetes Week" in Columbus.

Executive chef and owner of Epic restaurant Jamie Keating sponsored the event. Tickets were $60 with all the proceeds going to the Juvenile diabetes research foundation.

Keating says the goal of tonight's event was to promote healthy eating and to show that food can look good, taste good and be good for you too.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.