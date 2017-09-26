SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 7

(WTVM) – They're two of the elite programs in the state of Alabama. Opelika and Central collide once again and it's the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Opelika Bulldogs have won three straight titles in 6A-Region 3 and once again have a team that is expected to make a run a state title, but the Dawgs are coming off a tough loss on the road at Benjamin Russell last Friday night.

Central is on a big-time roll this season— the Red Devils ranked #1 in Alabama 7A. The offense put up nearly 48 points a game in their four wins this season, led by Justyn Ross, considered the top player in the state and the defense is only allowing 10 points a game.

