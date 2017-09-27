GA Court of Appeals judge to speak at Calvary Christian School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.More >>
(WTVM) - The majority of the regular college football season takes place between the months of September and November. During this time, players must face a variety of weather conditions depending on where a game is located. Anything from tropical weather to winter weather is on the table. Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Mallory Schnell explores the ties of college football and climatology in her special report.More >>
(WTVM) - The majority of the regular college football season takes place between the months of September and November. During this time, players must face a variety of weather conditions depending on where a game is located. Anything from tropical weather to winter weather is on the table. Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Mallory Schnell explores the ties of college football and climatology in her special report.More >>
A Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia will visit Columbus Wednesday to speak with a group of students.More >>
A Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia will visit Columbus Wednesday to speak with a group of students.More >>
The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man for outstanding warrants for sexual battery and enticing a child.More >>
The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man for outstanding warrants for sexual battery and enticing a child.More >>
Auburn police are working to learn more on a rape case that was reported to Auburn University. The incident report outlines that a female student believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house in the early hours of Saturday morning.More >>
Auburn police are working to learn more on a rape case that was reported to Auburn University. The incident report outlines that a female student believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house in the early hours of Saturday morning.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>