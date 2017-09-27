GA Supreme Court justice to speak at Calvary Christian School

A Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia will visit Columbus Wednesday to speak with a group of students.

Judge Carla McMillian will join a group of AP government students at Calvary Christian School to discuss how the state court works and how it relates to our government.

McMillian is the first Asian American to be elected to the statewide office of Georgia.

During her visit to Calvary Christian, she will be explaining how what is being taught in the classroom translates into the state’s judicial system.

