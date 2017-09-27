Stewart Road in LaGrange closed for 3 months - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

 A road in LaGrange will be closed for the next three months.

Stewart Road will be closed until December while crews work to replace a bridge over Long Cane Creek.

A complete detour has been assigned in the area to navigate around during the closure. 

