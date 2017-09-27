Stewart Road in LaGrange closed for 3 months

A road in LaGrange will be closed for the next three months.More >>
This week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.More >>
The Republican voters in Alabama have spoken Tuesday night as Roy Moore has been declared the winner over Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP runoff election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
A Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia will visit Columbus Wednesday to speak with a group of students.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
