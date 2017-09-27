LaGrange police searching for 2 Walmart theft suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange police searching for 2 Walmart theft suspects

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook, @lagrangepolicedept) (Source: Facebook, @lagrangepolicedept)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

Police are searching for a male and female suspected of theft from Walmart store in LaGrange.

The suspects were last seen leaving the Walmart Marketplace on Lafayette Parkway Sept. 26 around 8 p.m.

If you recognize these suspects, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

