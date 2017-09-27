LaGrange police searching for 2 Walmart theft suspects

This week, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making a visit to Columbus.More >>
Police are searching for a male and female suspected of theft from a Walmart store in LaGrange.More >>
A road in LaGrange will be closed for the next three months.More >>
The Republican voters in Alabama have spoken Tuesday night as Roy Moore has been declared the winner over Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP runoff election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Students at Auburn University are sounding off about an alleged incident involving assistant men’s basketball coach Chuck Person. Shock and disbelief is one quick way to sum up the emotions that are running through.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
The York Police Department said motorcycle officer David McKinnon encountered the skunk, walking around with its head stuck in a fast-food cup, during a nighttime patrol recently.More >>
A former youth minister will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a 15-year-old girl who attended the church where he was a youth leader.More >>
Clifford Heiser, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.More >>
