Phenix City announces candidates for Special Called Election

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The city of Phenix City has announced the qualified candidates for the Special Called Election for the Council District 2 Seat.

The candidates for the seats include:

Steve Franklin

Vickey Carter Johnson

Baxley Oswalt

The Special Election will be on Nov. 14.

