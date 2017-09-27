Phenix City announces candidates for Special Called Election - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City announces candidates for Special Called Election

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The city of Phenix City has announced the qualified candidates for the Special Called Election for the Council District 2 Seat.

The candidates for the seats include:

  • Steve Franklin
  • Vickey Carter Johnson
  • Baxley Oswalt

The Special Election will be on Nov. 14.

