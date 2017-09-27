CPD arrests 12 suspects connected to gangs on 118 charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division has arrested several suspects with gang ties in the Columbus area.

The suspects were arrested for property and firearm-related crimes that happened over the past several months.

The investigation resulted in the arrested of 12 people for 118 charges. Police cleared 33 residential burglaries, seven auto thefts, one burglary in the second-degree and seized eight guns.

In addition, the officer recovered $159.840 in stolen property. The arrests included eight adults and four juveniles.

The juveniles included two 16-year-olds, a 14-year old, and a 12-year-old.

The crimes include two burglaries where occupants of the home were shot at by the suspects.

The following were arrested:

Thomas Farley, 18

Kaleel Jones, 17

Itavius Jones, 19

Tyler Marshall, 17

Clayton Perry, 17

Terndarious Thomas, 22

Trent Thomas, 17

Keithon Word, 26

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.