AU refunds basketball tickets after coach charged in federal bribery scheme

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University has granted some refunds for its basketball games following an alleged federal bribery scheme that included their assistant coach.

"We have had a few fans ask for refunds and those have been granted,” said Cassie Arner, the Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications said.

Auburn University’s Assistant Head Coach for the men’s basketball team, Chuck Person was suspended without pay on Tuesday after being charged with fraud.

Person was among 10 people who were charged in the NCAA bribery scheme.

